Pakistan, WB Discuss Multi-sectoral Initiatives

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:41 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ):Pakistan and the World Bank (WB) Wednesday discussed a range of initiatives being undertaken in various areas, including energy, debt management, GST harmonization and strengthening financial management.

The initiatives were discussed during a meeting Chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh with WB team, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry .

The participants from World Bank included WB Country Director Najy Benhassine, Operations Manager WB, Ms. Melinda Good, Lead Energy Specialist, Rikard Liden (who joined through video conferencing) and Shabih, while Tabish Gohar SAPM on Power, Kamran Ali Afzal Special Secretary Finance and Chairman FBR participated as government's management team.

On the occasion, Adviser Finance outlined that the World Bank team had always been a source of support in pursuing Pakistan's reform agenda and implementing various development projects for Pakistan.

He assured WB team all possible synergy in various ongoing projects, the statement added.

On the occasion, the Country Director thanked the Adviser for streamlining processes for the completion of various projects which are of bilateral interest.

He appreciated the efforts made by the government on various fronts and offered all possible assistance in preparing an "Immunization program against COVID-19" if the test results of the vaccines are successful and approved for administration.

