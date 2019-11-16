UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Welcomes Foreign Investment :Lahore Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:21 AM

Pakistan welcomes foreign investment :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Pakistan is a heaven for foreign investors and it has tremendous investment opportunities in almost every sector of economy

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th November, 2019) Vice President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that Pakistan is a heaven for foreign investors and it has tremendous investment opportunities in almost every sector of economy.A delegation of Foreign Services academy Thursday visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and had a well over two hours long meeting with LCCI Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad.Foreign Diplomats asked a number of questions from the LCCI Vice President who gave well directed and knowledge-based answers regarding Pakistan's external trade, investment opportunities in Pakistan, role of Chambers of Commerce and SME sector in Pakistan.While answering about the SME sector in Pakistan, Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad said that SMEs sector provides a fresh blood to the economy of a country.

A major part of Pakistan's economy consists of Small and medium enterprises. "We being the key stakeholder are doing our level best to exploit the immense potential abundantly available in almost all sectors of the economy", he concluded.Assistant Director Program, Foreign Services Academy Faiza Maqsood was leading the delegation while LCCI Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Saher, Fiaz Haider, Uzma Shahid and former EC member Rehmatullah Jawaid, also spoke on the occasion.Faiza Maqsood said that Foreign Services Academy offers a six weeks training program to the foreign diplomats.

The objectives of training in Pakistan are to brushing out their skills and make them able to share the real image of Pakistan to their countries.

