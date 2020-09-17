UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Will Move Out Of FATF’s Grey List

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:19 PM

Pakistan will move out of FATF’s grey list

Shibli Faraz says  legislation has been done in the national interest to thwart the intentions of the enemies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th,2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz expressed confidence that Pakistan would move out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Taking to twitter, Shibli Faraz said that legislation was done in the national interest to thwart the intentions of the enemies.

“Those who are dreaming to place Pakistan at FATF’s blacklist will not succeed,” said the federal minister, pointing out that the country would soon be out of grey list. The opposition parties once again took a stand against national interests.

The FATF, earlier this year, had decided to maintain Pakistan's status on its grey list of countries with inadequate measures to curb money laundering and terrorism financing.

FATF had also appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to implement 27-point action plan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter Money Financial Action Task Force Opposition

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Fujairah Crown Prince

6 minutes ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Bay, part o ..

6 minutes ago

Moscow Protests PACE's Use of 'Procedural Tricks' ..

7 minutes ago

Poll Finds Most People Think UK Gov't Should Halt ..

7 minutes ago

Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexual Assault - Rep ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistan wins election to CPC at UN

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.