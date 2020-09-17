Pakistan will move out of FATF’s grey list

(@fidahassanain)

Shibli Faraz says legislation has been done in the national interest to thwart the intentions of the enemies.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th,2020) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz expressed confidence that Pakistan would move out of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Taking to twitter, Shibli Faraz said that legislation was done in the national interest to thwart the intentions of the enemies.

“Those who are dreaming to place Pakistan at FATF’s blacklist will not succeed,” said the federal minister, pointing out that the country would soon be out of grey list. The opposition parties once again took a stand against national interests.

The FATF, earlier this year, had decided to maintain Pakistan's status on its grey list of countries with inadequate measures to curb money laundering and terrorism financing.

FATF had also appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to implement 27-point action plan.