Pakistan will not default, Ishaq Dar criticizes PTI over spreading "fake news"

The Finance Minister while addressing important press conference has drawn comparison between the efforts of PTI’s government and the coalition government to save the national economy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan over what he said “spreading fake news” about default of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said that Pakistan would not default as they were trying their best to save the national economy.

Ishaq Dar said that Imran Khan left 37.9 billion Dollars trade deficit.

“Can you [Imran Khan] tell us any indicator during your government,” said the Finance Minister while addressing an important press conference in Islamabad.

The Finance Minister also offered Imran Khan for open debate on the economy.

He said that Pakistan would not default, saying that he had said the same earlier but his statements twisted.

“We believe God made this country and it won’t default with the will of God,” said Dar, lashing out at Imran Khan over spreading rumors about default of the country.

“Every body is saying that country is at the verge of default. But why it could not default. The reason is that we are working hard to save it from default,” he added.

“Why should I resign? I am doing all this for the sake of God and for country,” he said, adding that his salary was going to any orphanage or to any hospital.

“Don’t hold third-rated talks on tv shows,” said Dar while indirectly coming down hard upon Miftah Ismail.

While responding to a question, Dar said that a commission should be made and that commission should be comprising independent experts rather than the parliamentarians and the TORs should be made public, so the truth would be clear to everyone.

“National reserves will go up to Rs16b till June,” he claimed.

