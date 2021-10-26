UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Will Strive With ADD Member States For Innovative Technology Based Solutions: Khusro

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 09:15 PM

Pakistan will strive with ADD member states for innovative technology based solutions: Khusro

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday said that Pakistan will strive with Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) member states for innovative technology based solutions for governance of Labour migration through developing linkages and collation of data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar Tuesday said that Pakistan will strive with Abu Dhabi Dialogue (ADD) member states for innovative technology based solutions for governance of Labour migration through developing linkages and collation of data.

He said this while leading the Pakistani delegation at 2nd day of Sixth Ministerial consultation of ADD being held in Dubai, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan will take over Chairmanship of ADD on last day, 27th October.

Minister led the Pakistani delegation in four high-level panel discussions on employment landscape, migrant worker's skills examination and recognition, building technological solutions to migration challenges and ADD's priorities in contributing to global consultations on migration.

In his remarks, the Minister thanked the hosts UAE and appreciated the level of discourse during the sessions and reiterated Pakistan's resolve to carry the discourse forward in next 2 years through a consultative and collaborative process.

The Minister also highlighted that Pakistan, would also focus on skill recognition and opportunities for female migrant worker with help of all member states in one of the important migration corridors.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi October All Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Forei ..

Trudeau Swears in His Third Cabinet With New Foreign Policy, Defense Chiefs

5 minutes ago
 Qatar expecting full house for debut F1 grand prix ..

Qatar expecting full house for debut F1 grand prix: motorsports chief

5 minutes ago
 Training for focal persons on Good Governance Fram ..

Training for focal persons on Good Governance Framework, Data reporting conclude ..

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete sol ..

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan expresses complete solidarity with Kashmiris on Blac ..

5 minutes ago
 SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recogni ..

SCO-Afghanistan Meeting Impossible Without Recognition of Taliban Government - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at E ..

Nearly 1.5 million visits recorded in 24 days at Expo 2020 Dubai

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.