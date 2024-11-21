Open Menu

Pakistan Wins “Best Pavilion” Award At Global Sourcing Expo

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan wins “Best Pavilion” award at Global Sourcing Expo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In the visionary leadership of the Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan won the “Best Pavilion” Award at Global Sourcing Expo.

In a moment for Pakistan, the country’s pavilion was awarded the prestigious “Best Pavilion” award at the Global Sourcing Expo held at the Melbourne Convention Center from November 19 to 21, 2024, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

This achievement highlights leadership of Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, whose strategic directives ensured Pakistan’s outstanding representation on the international stage.

The Global Sourcing Expo, the largest exhibition for textiles, leather, and home textile products in the Oceania region, featured exhibitors from major exporting nations, including China, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, and South Africa. Amid fierce competition, Pakistan’s pavilion stood out for its superior design, engaging displays, and the exceptional quality of its showcased products.

This success is the result of Federal Minister Jam Kamal Khan's forward-thinking approach.

He directed Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) to prioritize the creation of world-class pavilions at international exhibitions, emphasizing the importance of promoting Pakistan’s diverse and high-quality exports.

His commitment to making Pakistani products competitive on the global stage has been pivotal in boosting the country’s export-oriented strategy.

The Pakistan pavilion, featuring 21 companies sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), focused on textiles, leather, and home textile products—key sectors contributing $190 million of Pakistan’s $300 million annual exports to Australia.

High Commissioner of Pakistan to Australia, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, inaugurated the pavilion, interacted with exhibitors, and received the *“Best Pavilion”* shield on behalf of TDAP during the event’s Welcome Reception.

Minister Jam Kamal Khan extended his congratulations to TDAP, the exhibitors, and the Pakistani diaspora in Australia for their collective efforts. Speaking about the achievement, he said, “This award reflects Pakistan's commitment to excellence and innovation in its export sectors. Our vision is to ensure that Pakistani products compete and shine in the most competitive markets worldwide.”

With this award, Pakistan has solidified its position as a key player in global trade, further motivating efforts to enhance export quality and market reach under the strategic guidance of leaders like Jam Kamal Khan.

