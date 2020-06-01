Pakistan witnesses 0.32 per cent increase in inflation in May

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Pakistan witnessed 0.32 per cent increase in inflation during the month of May, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported said here on Monday.

The latest reports said that inflation rate reached to 8.22 per cent in the country.

According to the details, there was 10.94 per cent inflation during the period from July to May. Check prices increased during this period as it was 41.46 per cent expensive, Potatoes were 31 per cent expensive, and similarly, milk was 4.6 per cent inflated. In addition to that, fabrics prices went high by 4 per cent, spices became 3.

7 per cent more expensive. However, onions became cheaper by 23.3 per cent and vegetables by 19.62 per cent in May. Eggs became cheaper by 18.7 per cent and motor fuel by 13.4 per cent. Compared to May 2019, potatoes increased by 96.9 per cent, lentils by 83.2 per cent, lentils by 56.7 per cent and gas charges by 54.8 per cent in May 2020. While lentils became 40.8 per cent expensive, price of edible ghee was increased by 20.5 per cent, spices by 24.4 per cent, basin by 21 per cent and cooking oil by 20.7 per cent. Butter went 37.41 per cent high while beans 30.5 percent expensive, the reports said.