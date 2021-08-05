UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Witnesses 2. 68 Per Cent Surplus In Trade With Germany

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 04:47 PM

Pakistan witnesses 2. 68 per cent surplus in trade with Germany

State Bank of Pakistan’s Data shows that overall exports to Germany were recorded at $1511.227 million during July-June (2020-21) against exports of $1302.991 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 15.98 percent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 5th, 2021) Pakistan’s trade of goods and services with Germany recorded surplus of 2.68 percent during fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year

State Bank of Pakistan’s Data shows that overall exports to Germany were recorded at $1511.227 million during July-June (2020-21) against exports of $1302.991 million during July-June (2019-20), showing growth of 15.98 percent.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the exports to Germany during June 2021 also increased by 31.87 percent, from $110.212 million as against the exports of $145.342 million year-to-year basis while the exports to Germany rose by 20.53 percent during June 2021 as compared to the exports of $120.577 million in May 202 month-on-month basis.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed growth of 13.72 percent during FY 2020-21, from $22.

536 billion to $25.629 billion, the SBP data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from Germany into the country during the period were recorded at $1148.035 million against $949.280 million last year, showing increase of 20.93 percent during FY 2020-21.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the imports from Germany during June 2021 also rose by 60.74 percent, from $80.843 million last year to $129.955 million.

On month-on-month basis, the import from Germany increased by 5.50 percent during June 2021 when compared to the import of $123.180 million in May 2021, the SBP data revealed.

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $363.192 million against $353.711 million during same period of last year, showing 2.68 percent growth.

The overall imports into the country increased by 23.23 percent, from $43.645 billion to $53.784 billion, according to the data.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Import State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Germany Same May June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Looking to upgrade your device on a budget? TECNO’s Spark 7 series is your ans ..

3 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project S ..

Kubra Khan much excited for her upcoming project Sinf-e-Ahan

16 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khami ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempt to target Khamis Mushait with booby-trapped d ..

20 minutes ago
 With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and ..

With a simple Tap, Tap, Send you can send more and spend less on remittances to ..

24 minutes ago
 Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangeme ..

Islamabad police plan elaborate security arrangements during Muharram

30 minutes ago
 ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

ANP leader’s body recovered from a Pishin Camp

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.