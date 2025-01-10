Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024

(@Abdulla99267510)

Remittance inflow of 3.1 billion dollars in the month of December is 5.6 percent higher than November, say official sources

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2025) Pakistan witnessed 29.3 percent increase in remittances from December 2023 to December 2024.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on record increase in remittances.

The PM mentioned remittance inflow of 3.1 billion Dollars in the month of December is 5.6 percent higher than November.

He said record increase in remittances is a testament to the unwavering determination of our overseas Pakistani brothers and sisters in contributing to the country’s development.

He said this has completely disproved the claims of those who predicted that the country’s economy would come to a standstill.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is now on the path of economic growth after achieving stability. He said the government is committed to national development and public welfare.