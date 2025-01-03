Pakistan witnesses decrease of 0.26 per cent in recent week

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2025) Following rise in inflation, Pakistan on Friday witnessed decrease of 0.26 per cent in the recent week.

The inflation rate dropped from 5.08 percent to 3.97 percent on an annual basis.

However, common citizens contradict claims of officials figures and complain rise in inflation and soaring prices.

During the past week, the prices of 18 items increased, 10 items became cheaper while prices of 23 items remained stable.

Tomatoes witnessed a 13% decline whereas chicken prices rose by 10.28 per cent, onions by 4.9 per cent while bananas by 1.68 per cent.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics' weekly inflation report released on Friday, the segment of society earning up to Rs44,176 per month was the most affected, with inflation for this group increasing by 4.

15 per cent.

The reported showed that during the week, onion prices increased by 4.93 per cent, chicken by 10.28 per cent, sugar by 0.95 per cent, jaggery by 0.58 per cent, bananas by 1.68 per cent, mung lentils by 1.08 per cent, diesel by 1.18 per cent, petrol by 0.21 per cent, firewood by 0.55 per cent while cooking oil by 0.28 per cent.

Conversely, the prices of chickpea lentils decreased by 0.34 per cent, mash lentils by 0.05 per cent, tomatoes by 13.48 per cent, potatoes by 5.59 per cent, eggs by 0.23 per cent, LPG by 0.18 per cent, electricity by 7.48 per cent, garlic by 0.21 per cent while flour by 0.09 per cent.