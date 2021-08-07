Pakistan witnesses record exports worth over $25b

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say under PTI government, textile sector exported products worth 15.4 billion dollars as compared to 13.5 billion dollars export in 2018.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2021) The country has witnessed record exports worth over 25 billion Dollars under Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf government during the last fiscal year.

During the PTI government in the last financial year, IT exports stood at 2.21 billion dollars as against 1.06 billion in the financial year 2018 and remittances during the same period reached 29.

4 billion dollars as against 19.6 billion dollars in PML-N government.

The PTI government borrowed 21 billion dollars in the first three years of its term, while the PML-N loaned out 30 billion dollars in the last three years of its rule.

In the financial year 2020-21, the tax revenue of the PTI government was 4732 billion rupees which was 3844 billion rupees in 2018.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government maintained 24.4 billion dollars in foreign exchange reserves last year as compare to 16.3 billion dollars in 2018.