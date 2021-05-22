UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Witnesses Strong Growth Despite Tough IMF Programme: Tarin

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 06:38 PM

Pakistan witnesses strong growth despite tough IMF Programme: Tarin

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Saturday that Pakistan witnessed a strong V-Shaped growth despite being in a tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin said Saturday that Pakistan witnessed a strong V-Shaped growth despite being in a tough International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

In a tweet here the minister said that IMF programme was necessitated by unsustainable current account deficit and falling foreign Currency reserves, and a vicious Covid 19.

He expressed gratitude for Prime Minister, Imran Khan and his team for achieving this growth.

"A strong V growth despite being in a tough IMF program, which was necessitated by unsustainable current account deficit and falling foreign currency reserves, and a vicious Covid 19.

Well done team Imran Khan; Thumbs up @FinMinistryPak @GovtofPakistan," he tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) on Friday had estimated that the provisional growth rate of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the current fiscal year (2020-2021) was 3.94 percent.

Due to a combination of GDP growth and strengthening of Pak rupee against the US Dollar, per capita income of Pakistan jumped by 13.4 percent during the current fiscal year (2020-21) from $1361 to $1543.

The GDP increase from $263 billion to $296 billion, an increase of $33 billion during the current fiscal year, was the highest ever in any year.

