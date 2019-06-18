UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, World Bank Sign Loan Agreement Worth $918 Million

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:43 PM

Pakistan, World Bank sign loan agreement worth $918 million

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday witnessed the signing of three loan agreements worth a total of $918 million with the World Bank

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th June, 2019) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh on Tuesday witnessed the signing of three loan agreements worth a total of $918 million with the World Bank.Country Director World Bank Patchamuthu Illangovan signed the agreements on behalf of the World Bank while Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed signed the financing agreements on behalf of the Government of Pakistan.

The representatives of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa signed their respective project agreements.After the agreements were signed, the World Bank's country director held a meeting with the Dr Sheikh, who thanked the World Bank "for extending their continuous support to Pakistan's government in its efforts to achieve the sustainable economic development of the country."The details of the three project the funds will be used for are as follows:The programme is aimed at "contributing to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base and facilitating compliance," a press release from the Economic Affairs Division said.

It is hoped that the programme will increase Pakistan's tax to GDP ratio to 17 per cent, increase the number of active taxpayers to 3.5 million, reduce the compliance burden of paying taxes and improve the efficiency of customs controls.The development objective of the programme is to "support research in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning and strengthening governance in the higher education sector."The finances will be used towards nurturing academic excellence in strategic sectors, supporting decentralized higher education institutes for improved teaching and learning, equipping students and higher education institutions with modern technology, higher education management information system and data drive services and capacity building, project management and monitoring & evaluation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa World Bank Technology Education HEC From Government Million

Recent Stories

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Amir request people to be k ..

12 minutes ago

Orcas From 'Whale Prison' in Russian Far East to B ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Lower House Passes Bill Suspending Country ..

7 minutes ago

Police foil child marriage attempt in Sadiqabad, a ..

24 minutes ago

Russia to Consider New Dates for OPEC-Non-OPEC Mee ..

7 minutes ago

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.