Open Menu

Pakistan Youth Parliament Delegation Calls On Governor Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A 22-member delegation of Pakistan Youth Parliament led by its president Muhammad Abu Bakar called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday.

According to spokesman, preparation of youth leadership, involvement of youth in positive activities and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori congratulated the members of the Youth Parliament and expressed his best wishes for their success.

Governor said, "More than 60% of the total population of youth is a national asset of Pakistan."

Tessori said 'Youth Parliament' was playing a key role in the preparation of youth leadership in the country.

The governor said, "The training of the youth will help in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan."

"Modern IT courses are being studied to the youth across the province under Governor's initiative," Kamran Tessori added.

President of Pakistan Youth Parliament Muhammad Abu Bakr informed Governor Sindh about the goals and objectives of the Youth Parliament.

The delegation also visited the 'Bell of Hope', Ration and IT Marquees established at the Governor House.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Parliament Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

1 hour ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

2 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

2 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

3 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

5 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

6 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

7 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

7 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

8 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

8 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business