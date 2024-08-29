Pakistan Youth Parliament delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) A 22-member delegation of Pakistan Youth Parliament led by its president Muhammad Abu Bakar called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori here at the Governor House on Thursday.

According to spokesman, preparation of youth leadership, involvement of youth in positive activities and other issues were discussed in the meeting.

Kamran Tessori congratulated the members of the Youth Parliament and expressed his best wishes for their success.

Governor said, "More than 60% of the total population of youth is a national asset of Pakistan."

Tessori said 'Youth Parliament' was playing a key role in the preparation of youth leadership in the country.

The governor said, "The training of the youth will help in highlighting the positive image of Pakistan."

"Modern IT courses are being studied to the youth across the province under Governor's initiative," Kamran Tessori added.

President of Pakistan Youth Parliament Muhammad Abu Bakr informed Governor Sindh about the goals and objectives of the Youth Parliament.

The delegation also visited the 'Bell of Hope', Ration and IT Marquees established at the Governor House.