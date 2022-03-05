UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Ambassador To Niger Republic Visits SCCI

Published March 05, 2022

Pakistani Ambassador to Niger Republic visits SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to Niger Republic Ahmed Ali Sirohey visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Saturday.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar, Senior Vice President (SVP) Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi and Vice President Qasim Malik welcomed the honorable guest.

SCCI President Mian Imran Akbar stressed that both countries should facilitate single country trade exhibitions and frequent trade delegation should be exchanged between both countries to encourage B2B linkages.

SVP SCCI Sheikh Zohaib said, "Africa is a huge market and Made-in-Sialkot products have a great potential in African region." Ahmed Ali Sirohey appreciated the projects completed under Sialkot chamber and assured of his fullcooperation in providing facilitation for boosting economic activity by improving cooperation andcreating private sector linkages.

