Pakistani-American Sohail Masood awarded ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Award’

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan congratulated Dr Sohail Masood, CEO Kabafusion, on being honored with award.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) A leading Pakistani-American entrepreneur Dr. Sohail Masood has been awarded prestigious ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Award’.

The Ambassador said that Sohail Masood’s phenomenal successes in the field of healthcare and his recognition as one of the leading entrepreneurs in the United States was a matter of pride for Pakistani diaspora in the United States as well as Pakistani nation.

He said that Pakistanis living in the United States were an abiding link between Pakistan and the United States and were significantly contributing towards the progress of their homeland as well as their motherland.

Starting his professional career in 1992, Pakistani-descent Sohail Masood led his company to become one of the largest home infusion providers in California.

It is pertinent to mention here that EY Entrepreneur of the Year, previously Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Awards, is the most coveted annual award program of the United States in recognition of entrepreneurship. Each year over 300 compete in different categories with only 10 being selected after passing through rigorous criteria.