Pakistani Business Delegation Arrives In Ethiopia To Explore Opportunities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2023 | 01:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistani business delegation, consisting of more than 70 investors arrived in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday to explore business and investment opportunities.

The delegation headed by Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, arrived on a week-long visit to Ethiopia from March 5 to 11.

The business delegation was received by the Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Jamal Abdullah Baker and the Ambassador of Pakistan to Ethiopia, Shozab Abbas at Addis Ababa Airport.

During this time, businessmen and investors from various sectors will meet with Ethiopian business sectors and to sign bilateral agreements.

The 71 members delegation included textile, pharmaceutical and medical, coffee, logistics, packaging, food, auto spare part, chemical, cosmetics, tire manufacturing, plastic, chemical, ink manufacturing, real estate and other sectors, businessmen and investors arrived in Ethiopia.

Talking to media, the head of the delegation and Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia Ibrahim Khalid Tawab, said that it was the first Pakistani business delegation to visit Ethiopia.

He said that during this visit four agreements would be signed for the promotion of bilateral trade relations.

Ibrahim said that the exchange of such delegations between the two countries would promote mutual economic and trade relations in the future.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Ethiopia Shozab Abbas said that the arrival of Pakistan's trade delegation would boost bilateral trade and investment.

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Baker Abdullah said that the arrival of Pakistan's trade delegation to Ethiopia would promote mutual relations between the two countries.

He expressed the hope that the business communities of both sides would get an opportunity to come closer through this visit.

President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that Ethiopia was a gateway to Africa, which would help Pakistan to increase relations in the African region.

He said that Ethiopian Prime Minister, Ahmed Abiy, has transformed Ethiopian society into a peaceful and progressive society.

On this occasion, the Vice President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Engineer Engrineer Azhar ul islam Zafar said that there were vast opportunities for trade in Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Secretary General of United Business Group Zafar Bakhtavari said that Pakistan and Ethiopia were two very important countries in which economic relations need to be increased.

