Pakistani businessmen urged to invest in Sri Lanka

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Saturday urged Pakistani businessmen to make investment in Sri Lanka which offer multiple opportunities in diverse sectors.

During his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he informed that Sri Lanka offered investment opportunities in construction, textile, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors, said a press release issued here by KATI.

Pakistan could export textiles, construction materials, rice, sugar, fruits and vegetables to Sri Lanka, he said adding that existing potential of bilateral trade between both of the countries was not explored so far.

Sri Lankan government, despite COVID-19, has allowed the vaccinated individuals to continue business activities without quarantine as well and Pakistani traders should take advantage of it, he noted.

Earlier, president KATI, Saleem uz Zaman pointed out that volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was less than the potential and the same could be expanded if local investors were provided required facilitation.

Chairman of KATI's committee on diplomatic affairs Rashid Qureshi informed that pharmaceutical products were already being exported to Sri Lanka while single country exhibitions could help enhancing the bilateral trade.