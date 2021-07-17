UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Businessmen Urged To Invest In Sri Lanka

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 10:08 PM

Pakistani businessmen urged to invest in Sri Lanka

Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Saturday urged Pakistani businessmen to make investment in Sri Lanka which offer multiple opportunities in diverse sectors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka Major General (Retd) Muhammad Saad Khattak Saturday urged Pakistani businessmen to make investment in Sri Lanka which offer multiple opportunities in diverse sectors.

During his visit to Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), he informed that Sri Lanka offered investment opportunities in construction, textile, pharmaceutical and tourism sectors, said a press release issued here by KATI.

Pakistan could export textiles, construction materials, rice, sugar, fruits and vegetables to Sri Lanka, he said adding that existing potential of bilateral trade between both of the countries was not explored so far.

Sri Lankan government, despite COVID-19, has allowed the vaccinated individuals to continue business activities without quarantine as well and Pakistani traders should take advantage of it, he noted.

Earlier, president KATI, Saleem uz Zaman pointed out that volume of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was less than the potential and the same could be expanded if local investors were provided required facilitation.

Chairman of KATI's committee on diplomatic affairs Rashid Qureshi informed that pharmaceutical products were already being exported to Sri Lanka while single country exhibitions could help enhancing the bilateral trade.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Sri Lanka Visit Rashid Kati Same Korangi Textile Government Industry

Recent Stories

PTI Gov brings petroleum levy to 'zero' level

30 seconds ago

Met office forecast light rain in Karachi

31 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

32 seconds ago

Civil armed forces land in AJK to assist local civ ..

34 seconds ago

Verstappen wins first sprint race to claim British ..

12 minutes ago

St Helens outlast Castleford to win Challenge Cup ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.