Pakistani, Chinese Ambassadors Discuss Regional, Global Developments
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2025 | 11:13 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Rahim Hayat Qureshi held a meeting with Cai Run, ambassador of China to the European Union and discussed regional and global developments.
The two sides also engaged in a constructive exchange of views on bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in diverse fields.
The meeting underscored the enduring strategic partnership between Pakistan and China, and the mutual desire to enhance collaboration for shared goals.
