UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Companies Invited To Start Joint Ventures In Belgium

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Pakistani companies invited to start joint ventures in Belgium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistani entrepreneurs should step into joint ventures (JVs) with their Belgian counterparts, as pharmaceutical, gem and jewelry and diamond are the most lucrative areas for them.

These views were expressed by the Trade Commissioner of Belgium Abid Hussain while talking to Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry at the LCCI on Monday. Executive Committee Members Haji Asif Sehar, Naeem Hanif and Ali Afzal were also present.

Abid Hussain said that pharmaceutical and gem & jewelry sectors of Belgium were advanced and abundant with opportunities for investment and joint ventures. The Pakistani businessmen should come forward and avail these opportunities. "A Pakistani company is already investing in pharmaceutical sector of Belgium, but this sector should have more representation from Pakistan," he added.

He informed the participants that initially Gwadar and Port Qasim were developed by the Belgian companies. He said that Belgium is one of the top 10 richest states of the world. It has advanced technology, high-tech industries and 85% of its production is being exported. He said that Belgium is also leading corona vaccine manufacturing. He said that Pakistani companies must start joint ventures in pharmaceutical sector with their Belgian counterparts and enter the European Union (EU) market.

While underlining the importance of trade and economic ties between the two countries, the trade commissioner said that both countries should identify more areas for cooperation and should also introduce more tradable items to enhance mutual trade volume.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Pakistan and Belgium have been steady trading partners for the last many years.

Among the top exporting and importing countries for Pakistan in the EU, Belgium is ranked at 6th and 7th places, respectively.

He said that traditionally, the balance of trade has been in favour of Pakistan. The trade volume between Pakistan and Belgium stands at around $946 million. Our exports to Belgium stand at US$598 million, while our imports from Belgium are $348 million.

"From 2017 to 2019, a dip has been observed both in exports and imports figures between Pakistan and Belgium. Pakistan's exports to Belgium have gone down from $701 million in 2017 to $598 million in 2019, while the imports decreased from $366 million to $348 million in the same period," the LCCI president said.

He said that the major items of Pakistan's exports to Belgium are readymade garments, home textiles, hosiery items, rice, woven fabrics, tobacco, sports goods and cotton yarn, etc. The items that are imported from Belgium include pharmaceutical products, weaving machines, waste of iron & steel, agricultural machinery, articles of plastic, electrical and electronic equipment, etc.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that in these challenging times, when the economic activities across the globe are being constrained due to COVID, there is a dire need to explore new opportunities for enhancing investment and bilateral trade among Pakistan and Belgium.

They said that despite the tremendous trade potential that exists between the two countries, the volume of bilateral trade barely touched US$950 million in 2019, showing a decrease of four per cent as compared to the figures of 2018. The global imports of Belgium are around US$426 billion, while its global exports are around $445 billion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Sports Exports European Union Company Jewelry Gwadar Nasir Same Belgium 2017 2018 2019 Market Textile Cotton From Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Top Billion Million Port Qasim

Recent Stories

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

11 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

15 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

18 minutes ago

Elections for the next two years of Arts Council o ..

20 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador calls on COAS General Qamar Jav ..

24 minutes ago

UAE corporates team up with tech startups as 4th c ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.