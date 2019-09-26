Pakistani company inks LNG purchase deal with Trafigura

(@imziishan)

Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC), a private sector entity of the country, Thursday signed a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) purchase deal with a Singapore-based firm - Trafigura

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Universal Gas Distribution Company (UGDC), a private sector entity of the country, Thursday signed a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) purchase deal with a Singapore-based firm - Trafigura.

The agreement was signed by heads of the two companies in Houston, United States of America, a press release said.

"Trafigura has a long presence in Pakistan and it owns the excess capacity, which is the capacity not contracted by PLTL, in the terminal of Pakistan Gas Port Consortium Limited (PGPC). Trafigura will use some of capacity to import LNG and sell gas to the UGDC," Chief Executive Officer of UGDC said.

Paracha said according to the Economic Coordination Committee decision of July 2019 and the Cabinet decision of August 2019 "the private sector can use additional private capacity of LNG terminals."He said this would not only help the government to save foreign exchange but also encouraging private sector and attract foreign investors in the energy sector.

He appreciated the government for allowing private sector to set up five LNG terminals in Pakistan, expressing confidence that it would help meet the growing energy needs of the country.