Pakistani Cos Asked To Attend US Trade Fairs For Business Promotion

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th July, 2019) The Pakistani companies and entrepreneurs should regularly participate in the trade fairs in USA to explore business matchmakings and trade promotion opportunities between US and Pakistan while US Embassy will facilitate them in such pursuits.

This was said by Michael Boven, Economic Officer (Trade and Investment), US Embassy in Islamabad during an interaction with business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Nasir Hamid Rao, Economist, US Embassy was also present at the occasion.Michael Bovenhoped that the recent visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to USA and meeting with US President Donald Trump would ease things and help in improving bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said that US could provide subject experts to Pakistan to improve the productivity of Pakistani companies. He said ICCI should collaborate with American Business Council of Pakistan to enhance connectivity between private sectors of both countries.

He said that US Commercial Section wanted to create win-win opportunities for the private sectors of both countries and desired that ICCI should cooperate in such efforts.Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan was more interested in trade with US instead of aid and urged that US should provide preferential access to Pakistan products to its market.

