Pakistani Cos Asked To Attend US Trade Fairs For Bilateral Trade Promotion

Sun 05th January 2020 | 04:50 PM

Pakistani Cos asked to attend US trade fairs for bilateral trade promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :The Pakistani companies and exporters should regularly participate in the trade fairs in USA to explore business matchmakings and trade promotion opportunities between US and Pakistan while Pakistan Embassy in US will facilitate them in such pursuits.

This was said by Talat Mehmood Gondal, Pakistan Commercial Counselor-designate to USA during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Talat Mahmood Gondal said Prime Minister Imran Khan and United States (US) President Donald Trump were keen to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries and said business community should play role to realize this objective.

He assured that he would try to explore demand of Pakistani products in US market and share such information with ICCI so that business community could take benefit from them for trade promotion.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said Pakistan was more interested in trade with US instead of aid and urged that Pakistan Embassy in US should cooperate with private sector for getting enhanced market access in US.

He said many Special Economic Zones would be set up in Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and US companies should be convinced to explore JVs and investment in these SEZs with technology transfer to Pakistan.

He said that US technology could help Pakistani private sector in value addition of products and emphasized that Pakistan Embassy in US should play role for technology transfer to Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has a big pool of young Information Technology professionals and US companies should be approached to focus on importing quality software products from Pakistan at competitive prices.

Tahir Abbasi, Senior Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said enhanced connectivity between private sectors of Pakistan and US was important for bilateral trade promotion and stressed that Pakistan Embassy in US should cooperate in developing strong business linkages between the two countries.

Muhammad Aslam Khokhar, Khalid Chaudhry, Abbas Hashmi and others were also present at the occasion.

More Stories From Business

