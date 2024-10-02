Pakistani Delegation To Attend Int’l Conference On Rural Development
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A Pakistani delegation will attend the International Conference on ‘Productivity Gain sharing for Rural Development’ in Laos People's Democratic Republic (LPDR) from October 2 to 3, 2024.
The event brings together global experts to discuss innovative strategies for fostering rural development through productivity gain sharing, said a NPO news release here on Wednesday.
A 10 member’s Pakistani delegation, composed of professionals from diverse fields, is expected to make significant contributions to the discussions.
Pakistan's team, comprising National Productivity Organization (NPO) and academic representatives, will share insights on integrating public sector strategies, expertise, and sustainability efforts.
The conference focuses on productivity gain sharing techniques, , particularly in rural sectors, aimed at improving living standards, ensuring economic stability, and fostering sustainable development.
This participation underscores Pakistan's commitment to advancing rural development in line with global best practices.
