Pakistani Delegation To Visit Kyrgyzstan, Fostering Bilateral Trade And Collaboration

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Chairman Kyrgyzstan Trade House Meher Kashif Younis on Sunday said a high-level Pak delegation of pharmaceutical and surgical instruments will visit Kyrgyzstan on November 6 for three days to explore the possibilities of investment avenues, joint ventures, promotion of bilateral trade and collaboration.

Talking to a delegation of exporters led by Ms Maheen he said this initiative signifies our commitment to enhancing economic cooperation and fostering meaningful relationships, said a news release here.

He said he firmly believed that by working together, we can tap into the immense potential that exists in the pharmaceutical and surgical instruments sectors.

Collaborative efforts in these areas can lead to the exchange of knowledge, technology, and resources, ultimately benefiting both our economies.

He said an upcoming significant event holds the promise of strengthening the ties between the two Muslim countries and fostering mutual prosperity.

The delegation comprises exporters and investors who are eager to engage with Kyrgyz counterparts to identify synergies and establish fruitful partnerships, he added.

Meher Kashif Younis said he is fully confident that this visit will pave the way for enduring partnerships and contribute significantly to the growth of our respective industries.

He said he would support and cooperate in facilitating the interactions between the visiting delegation and key stakeholders in Kyrgyzstan.

