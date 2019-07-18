Pakistani diaspora in UK, EU keen for investing in Pakistan: Amir Jahangir

Prime Minister's Spokesman on Trade for UK and Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Thursday said that Pakistani diaspora in UK was keen to invest in Pakistan which would help in promoting trade and exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Spokesman on Trade for UK and Europe Sahibzada Amir Jahangir on Thursday said that Pakistani diaspora in UK was keen to invest in Pakistan which would help in promoting trade and exports

Addressing the local business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that Mussarat Foundation was planning to invest $250 million in Pakistan's health sector to provide free medical treatment to Pakistanis.

He said that he would act as a bridge between the private sectors of Pakistan and UK, EU and called upon the business community to cooperate with him for promoting Pakistan's trade and exports with these countries.

He stressed that Pakistani entrepreneurs should share catalogues of their products and brochures with him so that he could arrange their display in Pakistani embassies in UK and EU to introduce them to the consumers of these countries.

He said that Pakistani businessmen should do aggressive marketing of their products in UK and EU and assured that he would support them in such pursuits. He said that he would conduct roadshows and seminars on Pakistani products in UK and urged that Pakistani business community for cooperating with him by providing samples and brochures of their products.

He said that Pakistani missions in UK and EU could not promote Pakistan's business interests up to real potential due to constraints and he would assist them in such efforts.

He said that he would try to bring more investment from UK and Europe to Pakistan and added that he was working purely on honorary basis for Pakistan and was taking no financial benefits from the government.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI said that Pak-UK bilateral trade was in 2017 was $2.4 billion, which was not up to the real potential of both countries.

He said the two-way trade volume could be improved manifold by developing strong linkages between the private sectors of both countries. He said that EU had granted GSP Plus facility to Pakistan in 2014 that enabled Pakistan to get duty free access to over 6000 tariff lines.

However, he said that Pakistan's exports to EU in 2018 were just 5.7 billion that were less than the desired level. He hoped that Sahibzada Amir Jahangir would play positive role in promoting Pakistan's trade and exports to UK and European region.