Open Menu

Pakistani Doctors Attain Excellence In Transplantation: FCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Pakistani doctors attain excellence in transplantation: FCCI president

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said

that Pakistani doctors had attained excellence in the transplantation of liver, kidney and pancreas.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center in

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he appreciated the facilities and

services of the PKLI and said that a campaign would be launched to inform the business

community so that they could avail these facilities within the country.

“It would not only facilitate the patients but also help the country to save precious foreign

exchange”, he said and added that people must avail these facilities now available

within the country.

Tariq Zaman, CMO General Manager Marketing Operations PKLI briefed about the facilities

offered at this state-of-the-art institution.

He termed PKLI as Harvard like hospital which is one of the best hospitals in Pakistan

where transplantation facilities are offered in addition to conducting research

on this critical subject.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, Executive Members Farooq Yousaf, Hajji

Muhammad Attaullah, Mirza Zahid Iqbal and other members were also present during this meeting.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

4 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

6 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

6 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

7 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

7 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

7 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

9 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

9 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

9 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business