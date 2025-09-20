Pakistani doctors attain excellence in transplantation: FCCI president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said

that Pakistani doctors had attained excellence in the transplantation of liver, kidney and pancreas.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center in

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he appreciated the facilities and

services of the PKLI and said that a campaign would be launched to inform the business

community so that they could avail these facilities within the country.

“It would not only facilitate the patients but also help the country to save precious foreign

exchange”, he said and added that people must avail these facilities now available

within the country.

Tariq Zaman, CMO General Manager Marketing Operations PKLI briefed about the facilities

offered at this state-of-the-art institution.

He termed PKLI as Harvard like hospital which is one of the best hospitals in Pakistan

where transplantation facilities are offered in addition to conducting research

on this critical subject.

Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, Executive Members Farooq Yousaf, Hajji

Muhammad Attaullah, Mirza Zahid Iqbal and other members were also present during this meeting.