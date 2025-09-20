Pakistani Doctors Attain Excellence In Transplantation: FCCI President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara said
that Pakistani doctors had attained excellence in the transplantation of liver, kidney and pancreas.
Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) and Research Center in
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he appreciated the facilities and
services of the PKLI and said that a campaign would be launched to inform the business
community so that they could avail these facilities within the country.
“It would not only facilitate the patients but also help the country to save precious foreign
exchange”, he said and added that people must avail these facilities now available
within the country.
Tariq Zaman, CMO General Manager Marketing Operations PKLI briefed about the facilities
offered at this state-of-the-art institution.
He termed PKLI as Harvard like hospital which is one of the best hospitals in Pakistan
where transplantation facilities are offered in addition to conducting research
on this critical subject.
Qaisar Shams Gucha, Senior Vice President FCCI, Executive Members Farooq Yousaf, Hajji
Muhammad Attaullah, Mirza Zahid Iqbal and other members were also present during this meeting.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistani doctors attain excellence in transplantation: FCCI president3 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi defence pact an important milestone: Ahsan Iqbal4 hours ago
-
Punjab Govt, Hong Kong TDC sign cooperation agreement4 hours ago
-
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Road rehabilitation started to ease traffic, beautify city: Commissioner4 hours ago
-
Floods affect one million in Faisalabad division: Commissioner4 hours ago
-
Pakistan expands policy measures to boost citrus exports worldwide4 hours ago
-
Gold, silver prices rise in local market6 hours ago
-
Tajikistan, Pakistan key players in region for promoting regional economic integration: Ambassador S ..8 hours ago
-
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices9 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202514 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 202515 hours ago