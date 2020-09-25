Pakistani enterprises participate in China Textile Exhibition in Shanghai

Several Pakistani textile enterprises participated in China Textile Joint Exhibition held in Shanghai National Exhibition and Convention Center to display products made in Pakistan such as cotton yarn, socks, hats and so on

The exhibition organized by China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), concluding four sub-exhibitions, attracted exhibitors from Pakistan, Austria, South Korea, France, Germany, Italy and other countries. A total of 4,500 exhibitors participated in the joint exhibition, with an exhibition area of 300,000 square meters, according to China Economic Net (CEN) on Friday.

The organizer said that under the premise of ensuring the perfect epidemic prevention measures, the scale of the exhibition was not degraded. "We provide one-to-one negotiation space for exhibitors, and enterprises can also communicate in the booth".� This joint exhibition provides a platform for exhibitors to negotiate and also promotes the economic recovery in textile sector. The organizer said that the textile industry has been hit hard by the epidemic.

"As the half-year quarantine at home, consumers have formed the habit of buying textiles online.

However, due to the particularity of textile industry, it is difficult for online transactions to let buyers know the texture of the fabric. Therefore, inter-enterprise transactions require a lot of comparison and contact purchase".

Ather Iqbal, a Pakistani exhibitor said, "we have been working with China for ten years. China's textile technology is far ahead, the quality of products is excellent, and the prices are reasonable. Meanwhile, the textile market in China is also massive".� "Under CPEC, both Pakistani and Chinese governments have implemented many favorable policies, such as tariffs and trade procedures, which have greatly increased our enthusiasm for cooperation," he added.

"COVID-19 epidemic in China has been very efficiently controlled and the measures to ensure the operation of economy have been well developed, so our cooperation with Chinese textile enterprises has not been greatly affected by the pandemic.

In the future, we will further strengthen our cooperation with Chinese enterprises and expand our textile trade with them,"Iqbal said.