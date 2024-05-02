Pakistani entrepreneurs asked for exploring business opportunities in Ethiopia

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, on Thursday urged Pakistani investors to explore trade and investment opportunities in various sectors of Ethiopia to promote and develop bilateral relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula, on Thursday urged Pakistani investors to explore trade and investment opportunities in various sectors of Ethiopia to promote and develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the Pakistan 2nd Business and Trade Delegation to Ethiopia at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), the Ambassador announced that during the scheduled visit from May 26-31, there would be a manufacturing expo, trade fair, and visits to state-of-the-art tourist sites.

"Ethiopia is a land of opportunities, hospitality, and gestures, making it the right time to engage in economic collaboration," he said, emphasizing that Ethiopia is fully linked with all neighbouring countries and offers the cheapest energy availability, with all investments legally protected.

The ambassador also mentioned ongoing efforts to start Islamabad-Addis Ababa and Lahore-Addis Ababa flights, which would bring businessmen and people from both countries closer.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stated that Ethiopia is the ideal destination for investments and businesses, particularly in the pharmaceutical, textile, electric vehicles, and IT sectors.

During the ICCI delegation’s last visit, Bakhtawari noted that he found the Ethiopian people extremely disciplined and determined to propel their country towards progress and prosperity. He expressed hope that the forthcoming visit of Pakistan’s business delegation to Ethiopia would make positive strides towards the objectives of the Look Africa Policy, enabling the exploration of more investment opportunities.