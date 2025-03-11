Pakistani entrepreneurs urged to seize opportunities in Saudi Vision 2030

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Coordinator to the Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Tuesday called on Pakistani entrepreneurs for timely seizing the vast opportunities offered by under “Saudi Vision 2030”.

Addressing a delegation of food exporters in Riyadh, he emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative, which aims to reduce the kingdom's reliance on oil and promote growth in sectors like tourism, technology, food, and infrastructure.

He urged Pakistani businessmen to actively explore partnerships and investments in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the strategic ties between the two countries, said a news release.

He noted that "Saudi Vision 2030" offers a unique platform for Pakistani entrepreneurs to expand their businesses, access new markets, and contribute to the economic development of both countries.

He stressed the need for proactive engagement, encouraging entrepreneurs to participate in trade exhibitions, business forums, and networking events to build lasting connections with Saudi counterparts.

Saif Ur Rehman, currently in Riyadh on a 15-day business tour with a 10-member delegation, also underscored the role of the Pakistani government in facilitating these opportunities, assuring entrepreneurs of continued support through policy initiatives and diplomatic efforts.

By capitalizing on these initiatives, Pakistani industrialists can play a pivotal role in strengthening bilateral relations, driving economic growth, and exploring untapped potential for collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in the years to come.