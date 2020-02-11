UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Exhibitors Participate In Exhibition Ambiente, Frankfurt 2020

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Pakistani exhibitors participate in exhibition Ambiente, Frankfurt 2020

Pakistani exhibitors of salt products and Handicraft companies have participated in the exhibition Ambiente, Frankfurt 2020.

Over 4,500 exhibitors from 92 countries while over 136,000 buyers have joined the exhibition Ambiente, Frankfurt 2020, says a press release received here on Tuesday

Pakistan has been participating in Ambiente for many years and a number of industries have developed from this fair such as cutlery, crockery and salt products.

The companies who represented Pakistan at Ambiente 2020 include Clayworks, CC factories, Pakistan Souvenirs, Tariq Glass and Sharp Edge Total 05 exhibitors exhibited with the products covering interior decoration items, handicrafts, kitchen accessories and other consumer products.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pakistan Souvenirs Ishtiaq Ali said that we had a very good time in the entire exhibition.

The next Ambiente will be held in 2021 and also held in India in March 2020, he added.

