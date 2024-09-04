Pakistani Experts Learn Chinese Kiwifruit Technology In Sichuan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:38 PM
Agricultural experts from Pakistan, Egypt, Nepal, and Mongolia are acquiring advanced Chinese kiwifruit cultivation techniques at the ongoing International Training Workshop on Kiwi Industrial Technology in Cangxi, Sichuan province
Cangxi, nestled at the northern edge of the Sichuan Basin and the southern foot of the Daba Mountains, is renowned as the birthplace of the red kiwifruit. Unlike the commonly known green, villous kiwifruits, Cangxi’s red kiwifruits are distinguished by their smooth, hairless skin and vibrant radial red stripes at the core. They are celebrated for their tender, juicy, sweet, and refreshing flavor.
By the end of 2023, Cangxi's kiwifruit industry had expanded to a 395,000-mu (approximately 26,333-hectare) planting area, covering 31 villages and towns. The industry has an annual turnover of 6.31 billion Yuan, contributing 35% to the county's agricultural output and providing employment to over 200,000 people, according to a report by China Economic Net.
The workshop participants, including experts from PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi and the University of Swabi, are engaging in a comprehensive learning experience. The training includes lectures, field visits, hands-on experiments, and practical exercises, aimed at deepening their understanding of various aspects of kiwifruit cultivation—ranging from variety breeding and intellectual property protection to base construction, field management, warehousing logistics, brand building, and marketing.
Dr. Muhammad Akhlaq from PMAS-Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi expressed his admiration for Cangxi's red kiwifruit. "The red kiwifruit here grows well and tastes delicious. I hope to introduce Cangxi's red kiwi technology and products to more regions through future cooperation projects," he said.
Dr. Ruidar Ali Shah from the University of Swabi was similarly impressed by the Cangxi Kiwifruit Research Center. "Their comprehensive research efforts on all aspects of kiwifruit cultivation are commendable. I look forward to seeing the new achievements they will accomplish in the future," he added.
The workshop, hosted by the Department of International Cooperation of China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and organized by the Sichuan Provincial academy of Natural Resource Sciences, the Cangxi County Government, and the Guangyuan Municipal Science and Technology Bureau, will be conducted in two phases across Cangxi and Chengdu over two weeks.
