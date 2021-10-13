UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistani exporters need not to worry about GSP-Plus status: EU Envoy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :European Union (EU) Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said on Wednesday that Pakistan's textile exports to Europe have reached 7.5 billion Euros due to duty-free access to European markets.

Talking to media after addressing a seminar at a local hotel, she said that GSP Plus (Generalized System of Preferences) had to be renewed after every two years, and a report on Pakistan was being prepared for the extension in GSP Plus. There should be no uncertainty among Pakistani industrialists and exporters in this regard, she added.

To a question, she said that Pakistan and India had been given access to the European market through two separate systems. Pakistan should not be worried as it had already signed all agreements, and Pakistani exporters need not to panic as EU was not going to change its rules.

Androulla Kaminara acknowledged that Pakistani products were popular in Europe due to their quality and low prices.

Since Pakistan was receiving a very small share, she said, now along with textiles, other sectors and SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) also had to be promoted.

