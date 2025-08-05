Pakistani Exporters To Gain Direct Market Access Through ‘Pakistan Mart’ In Dubai
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2025 | 08:03 PM
A high-level delegation from the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) and DP World visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) to present and discuss the landmark joint initiative “Pakistan Mart” in Dubai, aimed at boosting the global footprint of Pakistani products
The delegation was led by Brigadier Mohammad Yousaf, Director Plans at NLC, along with Abdullah Yaqoob Al Sayed Ahmad Al Hashmi, Head of Traders Markets at DP World, Fakhre Alam, Vice Chairman of DP World, and Junaid Tariq, Director Business at NLC.
The ICCI was represented by Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Mohsin Khalid Malik, Rohail Anwar Butt, Imran Minhas, and Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui.
Brigadier Mohammad Yousaf opened the session with a video presentation outlining the scope and vision of the “Pakistan Mart,” a collaborative initiative between NLC and DP World.
He emphasized that the facility in Dubai will provide state-of-the-art logistics, warehousing, and retail infrastructure to facilitate direct access for Pakistani manufacturers and exporters to high-demand markets across the middle East, Africa, and South America.
Abdullah Al Hashmi described “Pakistan Mart” as a gateway to global trade, designed to host a wide spectrum of business activities through integrated warehousing, logistics, and exhibition spaces, reflecting international standards and innovation.
Fakhre Alam added that the project would serve as a prestigious platform for showcasing Pakistani products to international customers, enhancing the country’s image and export outreach.
Speaking on the occasion, ICCI Senior Vice President Abdul Rehman Siddiqui termed the project a milestone in Pakistan’s logistics and export landscape.
He noted that the synergy between NLC’s regional capabilities and DP World’s global network would provide immense opportunities for Pakistani businesses.
He assured ICCI’s full support in promoting the initiative among its members and encouraging active participation.
Vice President Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry expressed confidence that the project would not only bolster exports but also promote Pakistan’s cultural diplomacy and global engagement.
Executive Member Rohail Anwar Butt stated that Pakistan Mart would open new avenues for economic growth, national pride, and international trade development.
Advisor to ICCI President Naeem Siddiqui concluded by highlighting the significance of establishing a permanent Pakistani business presence in a global commercial hub like Dubai, enabling exporters to build direct linkages with international buyers and markets.
The meeting concluded on a note of optimism, with both sides expressing commitment to working closely for the success of this flagship initiative.
