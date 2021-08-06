UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Exports To EU, Other Markets Increase In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday informed that Pakistani exports to European Union (EU) and other trade markets have increased in July 2021.

"We wish to inform that in terms of market, our exports increased to the U.S, the U.K, China, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Bangladesh compared to July 2020," the Adviser said on twitter.

In terms of products, exports of garments, home textiles, jerseys, fruits and vegetables ethyl alcohol, stockings socks, maize and plastics increased during July 2021 as compared with July 2020, he said.

