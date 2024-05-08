Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors because China has a huge consumer market for aquatic products and is one of the largest buyers in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors because China has a huge consumer market for aquatic products and is one of the largest buyers in Pakistan.

The main aquatic categories of Pakistan’s exports to China include; ribbon fish, croakers, sole fish, cuttle fish, etc. Pakistan’s seafood exports to China reached USD 247.3 million, marking a 13 percent increase for the January-December period in 2023 year-on-year. It can be increased to USD 600 or 700 million, stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in a meeting held here Wednesday.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors, and the Pakistani fishing community welcomes Chinese investors as they can get jobs and good prices from foreign investors. "In order to improve its exports, we are ready to transfer our technological advancements to Pakistan.

" China by collaborating with the Pakistani government can ask its quality experts of aquatic products to visit Pakistan fishery and give their suggestions to the Pakistani government regarding cold chain food safety.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid was of the view that in order to maintain better product quality, seafood should be kept at minus 18 to 20 degree centigrade in modern cold storage, but many exporters do not have such facilities. China is willing to encourage Pakistani exporters who want to establish flake ice factories, processing units adopting modern technology.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that that it is necessary to educate the fishermen to come back from fishing in six days to maintain the good quality of their catches. China by collaboration with the Pakistani government can start awareness programmes, training and workshops for exporters and common fishermen.