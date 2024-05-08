Open Menu

Pakistani Fishing Industry Attracts Chinese Investors: PCJCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Pakistani fishing industry attracts Chinese investors: PCJCCI

Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors because China has a huge consumer market for aquatic products and is one of the largest buyers in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors because China has a huge consumer market for aquatic products and is one of the largest buyers in Pakistan.

The main aquatic categories of Pakistan’s exports to China include; ribbon fish, croakers, sole fish, cuttle fish, etc. Pakistan’s seafood exports to China reached USD 247.3 million, marking a 13 percent increase for the January-December period in 2023 year-on-year. It can be increased to USD 600 or 700 million, stated by Moazzam Ghurki, President of Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in a meeting held here Wednesday.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong said that Pakistani fishing industry is hugely attractive to Chinese investors, and the Pakistani fishing community welcomes Chinese investors as they can get jobs and good prices from foreign investors. "In order to improve its exports, we are ready to transfer our technological advancements to Pakistan.

" China by collaborating with the Pakistani government can ask its quality experts of aquatic products to visit Pakistan fishery and give their suggestions to the Pakistani government regarding cold chain food safety.

The joint chamber's Vice President Hamza Khalid was of the view that in order to maintain better product quality, seafood should be kept at minus 18 to 20 degree centigrade in modern cold storage, but many exporters do not have such facilities. China is willing to encourage Pakistani exporters who want to establish flake ice factories, processing units adopting modern technology.

Salahuddin Hanif, Secretary General PCJCCI, added that that it is necessary to educate the fishermen to come back from fishing in six days to maintain the good quality of their catches. China by collaboration with the Pakistani government can start awareness programmes, training and workshops for exporters and common fishermen.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Technology Exports China Visit Chamber United States Dollars Market Commerce From Government Industry Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

Punjab lawyers announce strike on May 9

5 seconds ago
 Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence ..

Ministry confirms moon unseen, Ziquad to commence May 10

7 seconds ago
 Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected chil ..

Punjab Police supporting Thalassemia-affected children in treatment: Dr. Usman A ..

10 seconds ago
 IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against ..

IHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder's plea against verdict of accountability cou ..

11 minutes ago
 PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, h ..

PTI founder's trial: witness statement recorded, hearing adjourned

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce tie ..

Pakistan desires to strengthen trade, commerce ties with Uzbekistan: Dar

11 minutes ago
LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill g ..

LCCI, PVTC to make joint efforts to bridge skill gap in industrial sector

17 minutes ago
 SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judg ..

SC issues order regarding April 30 hearing of judges letter case

11 minutes ago
 French ambassador meets Finance minister

French ambassador meets Finance minister

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with ..

Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with Iran: Pirzada

22 minutes ago
 Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers ..

Wheat purchase record registered properly; growers being paid within 24 hours

23 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest five robbers

Rangers arrest five robbers

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business