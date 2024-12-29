Pakistani Food Exporters Return From Kuala Lumpur
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A Pakistani food exporters delegation returned here on Sunday after a successful month-long visit to Kuala Lumpur, with a positive response from Malaysian buyers.
Delegation leader Saif-ur-Rehman told the media that Malaysian counterparts expressed strong interest in Pakistani products due to their exceptional quality, competitive prices and adherence to the international standards.
The delegation's efforts have not only strengthened trade ties between Pakistan and Malaysia but also paved the way for further collaboration in the food sector especially snacks including different varieties of Nimko.
The visit is expected to significantly boost Pakistan’s food exports to Malaysia, contributing to the country’s economic growth and promoting its global reputation as a reliable supplier of premium food products, he added.
He said that their visit was aimed to showcase Pakistan’s diverse range of high-quality food products and processed foods and the delegation engaged in productive meetings and business-to-business interactions.
