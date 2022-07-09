UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Furniture Has Great Potential To Capture World Market: Mian Ashfaq

Faizan Hashmi Published July 09, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Executive Offices Pakistan Furniture Council Saturday said Pakistan's furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and can significantly contribute to exports; however, it direly needs a package of incentives and facilitation for boosting exports.

Talking to a delegation of foreign and local investors led by Honorary Investment Consular Milan and Tourism Ambassador to Italy Muhammad Sheryar Khan in Lahore Mian Kashif said unfortunately, the furniture sector remained badly neglected. It needs special attention of the Federal and provincial governments for the training of woodworkers on modern lines, he added.

He said there is an urgent need to explore the international market for boosting our exports as there is a lot of potential in Pakistani products, adding he said the value of furniture export was very nominal but the beginning had been made, and with aggressive marketing strategy the value of exports could be doubled in a short span.

He said if the government extends its support to furniture companies, the volume of export could touch the figure of $ 5 billion for the next five years.

He urged the businessmen to work extensively to promote local industry in Pakistan. "Pakistan is blessed with abundant resources and our people are equipped with the best of skills that can help develop the country on modern lines," he added.

He also lauded the amazing work of younger designers and architects displaying in the exhibition along with other national and international leading furniture manufacturing companies.

PFC Chief Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the PFC was committed to supporting Pakistan's young entrepreneurs associated with the furniture and interior designing sector whose innovative thinking had the potential to unlock great economic prosperity.

He said exhibitions provide the younger designers and architects to assess market trends and display their own work alongside that of more established professionals. He said Interior's Pakistan was a step towards initiating international trade exhibitions and also to enhance possibility to participate in international exhibitions as a collaborative industry from Pakistan.

Chairman Pakistan Leather Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PLGMEA) Hassan Ali Bhatti on this occasion said the leather industry is also associated with furniture and he assured that furniture producers would be provided the world class leather being used in furniture making.

Sheheryar extended the invitation to Mian Kashif Ashfaq to visit Italy explore hidden export markets and have one on one interaction with their counterparts for the promotion of best quality hand carved wooden furniture.

He said he will help facilitate PFC delegation for b2b meeting with Italian manufacturers and investors for joint ventures he concluded.

