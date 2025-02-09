Open Menu

Pakistani Handmade Carpets Demand Increasing In World: PCMEA

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Pakistani handmade carpets demand increasing in world: PCMEA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Chairman Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman here Sunday highlighted the increasing demand for Pakistani handmade carpets in the United States and other international markets, calling it an encouraging sign for the industry.

He noted that with the formation of a new government in the US, economic activities are gaining momentum, creating strong prospects for increased export orders. Additionally, the recent carpet expo in Turkiye saw significant interest from international buyers in Pakistani products, further boosting confidence in the sector.

During a discussion with PCMEA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, and Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Ijaz-ur-Rehman, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman shared that ongoing meetings with US buyers of Pakistani handmade carpets are yielding highly positive results.

Given the growing economic activity in the US and the increasing interest of foreign buyers, he expressed optimism that export orders for Pakistani carpets will rise in the coming months.

To strengthen international trade ties, PCMEA has devised a strategy for maintaining communication with foreign buyers, which will be refined through further consultations. The chairman also emphasized the need to explore new markets and called for government support to expand Pakistan’s carpet exports. Proposals in this regard will soon be submitted to the relevant authorities.

Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman stressed the importance of maintaining high quality, innovative designs, and Pakistan’s strong reputation in the competitive global market. He urged the government to resolve logistical challenges, particularly at the Torkham border, to ensure timely delivery of export orders.

He assured that PCMEA members would be kept informed about insights gained from recent visits to Turkiye and the US. This, he said, would help industry stakeholders align their strategies with emerging trends and position Pakistani handmade carpets more effectively in global markets.

