Pakistani Industry Can't Compete International Market Without Curbing Technical Inefficiency

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Pakistani industry can't compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency

The Pakistani industry could not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency, as the local industry was facing cost challenges besides more than 50 percent energy losses only due to a lack of technology and an inefficient workforce

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Pakistani industry could not compete international market without curbing technical inefficiency, as the local industry was facing cost challenges besides more than 50 percent energy losses only due to a lack of technology and an inefficient workforce.

Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhary Chief Executive Officer NPO, said during a conference arranged by the National Productivity Organization (NPO), Ministry of Industries and Production, Government of Pakistan in collaboration with Cluster Development Initiative (CDI) & Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) on Sharing of Lesson Learned under the Energy Efficiency Competitive Reinforcement Initiative, Auto Parts/Leather Footwear, said a press release issued here.

The CEO said that the NPO is working to make the industry capable to save energy through guidance and training after evaluating their energy usage, he also revealed that almost all the major industrial units were found wasting 40 to 60 percent of energy due to a lack of technology and inefficient workforce.

Hammad Altaf, Senior Energy Auditor NPO informed about their visits in different industrial units, and identified so many leakages of energy in motors, compressors, lights, fans and guided the staff to fulfil the task of saving 30 to 40 percent energy in their units.

Anus Haroon General Secretary of Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) and other owners of industrial units sharing their success stories regarding saving energy, thanked the NPO for guiding them and launching a successful energy efficiency drive and its implementation in their units.

Secretary Industries Government of Punjab Ehsan Bhutta said that Punjab government is always with the industry and tries to create a conducive environment for business.

He praised the initiative started by the NPO and said that the same type of drive would be started for small industries in Punjab.

