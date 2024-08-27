Pakistani investors asked to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan Titus M J Abu Basutu on Tuesday stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral trade relations between both countries, besides exploring investment opportunities for the economic development and social prosperity of the people of the two countries.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Zimbabwe were enjoying a strong and friendly bilateral relationship with immense potential for trade and investment, adding that the two countries have been cooperating in various fields, including defence, culture and education.

During his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that by strengthening trade ties, both countries can benefit from each other's strengths, leading to increased economic growth, job creation and improved living standards of their citizens. He said that there has been a growing interest in exploring trade opportunities, with Pakistan exporting goods such as rice, tractors, and cotton to Zimbabwe, and importing raw materials like cotton, tobacco, and minerals.

Special Economic Zones Zimbabwe offered ten years tax holiday for investors, therefore Pakistani investors should come forward and grasp the opportunity to boost economic and trade ties between the two countries, he said adding that the Ethiopian Airlines operation in Pakistan can also help promote people to people, business to business and tourism ties between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan is committed to deepening its ties with the African nations and transforming them into meaningful partnerships.

He underlined the need for air connectivity with African countries for the promotion of tourism. He apprised saying that ICCI regularly celebrates Africa Day in a befitting manner which is a testament that we hold in high esteem our relationship with the African countries.