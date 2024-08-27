Open Menu

Pakistani Investors Asked To Explore Investment Opportunities In Zimbabwe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Pakistani investors asked to explore investment opportunities in Zimbabwe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Pakistan Titus M J Abu Basutu on Tuesday stressed the need to further strengthen bilateral trade relations between both countries, besides exploring investment opportunities for the economic development and social prosperity of the people of the two countries.

The ambassador said that Pakistan and Zimbabwe were enjoying a strong and friendly bilateral relationship with immense potential for trade and investment, adding that the two countries have been cooperating in various fields, including defence, culture and education.

During his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said that by strengthening trade ties, both countries can benefit from each other's strengths, leading to increased economic growth, job creation and improved living standards of their citizens. He said that there has been a growing interest in exploring trade opportunities, with Pakistan exporting goods such as rice, tractors, and cotton to Zimbabwe, and importing raw materials like cotton, tobacco, and minerals.

Special Economic Zones Zimbabwe offered ten years tax holiday for investors, therefore Pakistani investors should come forward and grasp the opportunity to boost economic and trade ties between the two countries, he said adding that the Ethiopian Airlines operation in Pakistan can also help promote people to people, business to business and tourism ties between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Chairman Pakistan Africa Friendship Association and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari speaking on the occasion said that Pakistan is committed to deepening its ties with the African nations and transforming them into meaningful partnerships.

He underlined the need for air connectivity with African countries for the promotion of tourism. He apprised saying that ICCI regularly celebrates Africa Day in a befitting manner which is a testament that we hold in high esteem our relationship with the African countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Business Education Visit Job Zimbabwe Chamber Commerce Cotton From Industry

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

4 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

4 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business