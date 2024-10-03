Pakistani IT Companies Shine At AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 In Amsterdam’
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Four leading Pakistani IT companies — REACH THE GLOBE, ICILtek, NorthBay Solutions, and Sofizar / ConstellationCK — proudly represented Pakistan at the ‘AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe held on 1st -2nd October 2024 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.
Sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the companies showcased cutting-edge solutions in AI and Big Data, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global tech arena, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague played a pivotal role in promoting the participation of these companies.
In collaboration with the event organizers, the Embassy ensured seamless setup of the Pakistan Pavilion and facilitated the booths for the participating companies. Additionally, the Embassy actively promoted the presence of Pakistani IT firms, attracting visitors from various sectors to explore innovative solutions offered by the country's top tech talent.
To further strengthen ties and foster business collaborations, the Embassy hosted a networking dinner, bringing together Pakistani IT firms and key stakeholders from Dutch companies.
This gathering provided an invaluable platform for both Pakistani and Dutch businesses to discuss opportunities for collaboration in AI, Big Data, and beyond.
The Pakistan Pavilion emerged as a popular highlight at the exhibition, drawing considerable attention from visitors keen on discovering Pakistan’s advancements in AI and Big Data technologies.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Counsellor for Trade and Investment in Netherlands, Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, remarked, "The participation of these four companies demonstrates Pakistan's growing expertise in the fields of AI and Big Data. The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague will continue to support and promote Pakistani businesses on the global stage, strengthening our trade ties with the Netherlands and Europe."
The AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 brought together top tech companies from across the world, offering an excellent opportunity for Pakistani IT firms to showcase their innovations and foster international partnerships.
Recent Stories
Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket
Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024
HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft
Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town
Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..
Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene
Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open
Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene
Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered
More Stories From Business
-
Traders from Peshawar felicitated newly elected office bearers of SCCI11 minutes ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains754 more points22 minutes ago
-
Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program awarded Prize by WTO42 minutes ago
-
Sikandar Kuli Khattak elected as chairman KP Textile Mills Association1 hour ago
-
Türkiye, Finland eye $5.5B in bilateral trade volume, says Finnish foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.1,100 to Rs 274,400 per tola2 hours ago
-
Pak-Malaysia agree for fostering deeper economic, trade cooperation2 hours ago
-
Dengue hits back with 134 highest one day cases3 hours ago
-
Over 2m cotton bales arrival recorded3 hours ago
-
Shipping Activity at Port Qasim5 hours ago
-
Services’ trade up by 0.13% in July-August 20245 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES7 hours ago