Open Menu

Pakistani IT Companies Shine At AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 In Amsterdam’

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 03, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistani IT companies shine at AI, ‘Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 in Amsterdam’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Four leading Pakistani IT companies — REACH THE GLOBE, ICILtek, NorthBay Solutions, and Sofizar / ConstellationCK — proudly represented Pakistan at the ‘AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe held on 1st -2nd October 2024 at the RAI Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

Sponsored by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), the companies showcased cutting-edge solutions in AI and Big Data, positioning Pakistan as a key player in the global tech arena, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague played a pivotal role in promoting the participation of these companies.

In collaboration with the event organizers, the Embassy ensured seamless setup of the Pakistan Pavilion and facilitated the booths for the participating companies. Additionally, the Embassy actively promoted the presence of Pakistani IT firms, attracting visitors from various sectors to explore innovative solutions offered by the country's top tech talent.

To further strengthen ties and foster business collaborations, the Embassy hosted a networking dinner, bringing together Pakistani IT firms and key stakeholders from Dutch companies.

This gathering provided an invaluable platform for both Pakistani and Dutch businesses to discuss opportunities for collaboration in AI, Big Data, and beyond.

The Pakistan Pavilion emerged as a popular highlight at the exhibition, drawing considerable attention from visitors keen on discovering Pakistan’s advancements in AI and Big Data technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan’s Counsellor for Trade and Investment in Netherlands, Mr. Muhammad Shafiq Haider Virk, remarked, "The participation of these four companies demonstrates Pakistan's growing expertise in the fields of AI and Big Data. The Embassy of Pakistan in The Hague will continue to support and promote Pakistani businesses on the global stage, strengthening our trade ties with the Netherlands and Europe."

The AI and Big Data Exhibition Europe 2024 brought together top tech companies from across the world, offering an excellent opportunity for Pakistani IT firms to showcase their innovations and foster international partnerships.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Europe The Hague Amsterdam Netherlands October Event From Top

Recent Stories

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cri ..

Usman Qadir announces retirement from Pakistan Cricket

4 hours ago
 Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% y ..

Infinix Extends Positive Growth Trend with 18.8% year on year increase in Q2 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 October 2024

9 hours ago
 HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power thef ..

HESCO team attacked during crackdown on power theft

18 hours ago
 Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Midd ..

Oil prices pare strong gains, stocks waver on Middle East worries

18 hours ago
Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into gho ..

Israel strikes turn bustling south Beirut into ghost town

18 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embass ..

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation meets at Pak Embassy, vows to boost services to c ..

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurrican ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas hit hard by Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

18 hours ago
 Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic ..

Biden, Harris travel to areas slammed by 'historic' Hurricane Helene

18 hours ago
 Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as ..

Study reveals long-term death toll of cyclones as world battered

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business