Pakistani jewllery, coins displayed at 4th CIIE, Shanghai

(@FahadShabbir)

Winza, a famous jewellery brand in Pakistan, has displayed new different collection of jewlery and commemorative coins at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, China on Friday

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Winza, a famous jewellery brand in Pakistan, has displayed new different collection of jewlery and commemorative coins at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, China on Friday.

"This year, we have displayed a large collection of jewlery and an important 20 grams pure silver commemorative coin of the celebrations of 70th anniversary the establishment of Pakistan - China diplomatic relations", Founder and CEO of Winza Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry told APP on Friday.

He informed that one of jewelry set of Winza is inspired by the National Convention and Exhibition Center's four leaf clover-shaped sapphire necklace and earrings, the three-piece set is being showcased at the Winza booth.

In 2019 , he came with the Shanghai Fossil Research Association, to participate CIIE and next year at 2020 CIIE, Winza entered the Expo jewelry exhibition area with full fledged brand pavilion, and this year is the third consecutive year of exhibition.

He said that this year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and this time he is launching latest Ruby, Sapphire , Emerald and Diamond Jewelry collection, along with an outstanding collection grade 25 carats of Royal Blue Sapphire, 20 grams commemorative silver coin, clover-shaped sapphire necklace and earrings set.

Commenting on the expo, he said that it is a great platform to connect with our consumer market and to create new inspirations. Year 2021 remained another year of great changes.

Aqeel Chaudhry said that Pakistan and China have long-standing partnership and we call each-other iron brother and, as a Pakistani leweler, he appreciates solidarity, commitment and friendship and Winza as a Pakistani brand values it and shares responsibility.

Since our first participation of CIIE, our design team have developed wide range of jewelry collections to meet consumers demand and overall market trends.

Last year, we have opened our first flagship store in Shanghai and build our sales and marketing team and we are planning to open about 20-25 stores in first tier cities in China in next five years, he added.

More than 200 exhibitors and over 500 purchasers are participating in the expo this year. It will continue offline and online in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year.