UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Jewllery, Coins Displayed At 4th CIIE, Shanghai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:09 PM

Pakistani jewllery, coins displayed at 4th CIIE, Shanghai

Winza, a famous jewellery brand in Pakistan, has displayed new different collection of jewlery and commemorative coins at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, China on Friday

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Winza, a famous jewellery brand in Pakistan, has displayed new different collection of jewlery and commemorative coins at the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai, China on Friday.

"This year, we have displayed a large collection of jewlery and an important 20 grams pure silver commemorative coin of the celebrations of 70th anniversary the establishment of Pakistan - China diplomatic relations", Founder and CEO of Winza Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry told APP on Friday.

He informed that one of jewelry set of Winza is inspired by the National Convention and Exhibition Center's four leaf clover-shaped sapphire necklace and earrings, the three-piece set is being showcased at the Winza booth.

In 2019 , he came with the Shanghai Fossil Research Association, to participate CIIE and next year at 2020 CIIE, Winza entered the Expo jewelry exhibition area with full fledged brand pavilion, and this year is the third consecutive year of exhibition.

He said that this year coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Pakistan and this time he is launching latest Ruby, Sapphire , Emerald and Diamond Jewelry collection, along with an outstanding collection grade 25 carats of Royal Blue Sapphire, 20 grams commemorative silver coin, clover-shaped sapphire necklace and earrings set.

Commenting on the expo, he said that it is a great platform to connect with our consumer market and to create new inspirations. Year 2021 remained another year of great changes.

Aqeel Chaudhry said that Pakistan and China have long-standing partnership and we call each-other iron brother and, as a Pakistani leweler, he appreciates solidarity, commitment and friendship and Winza as a Pakistani brand values it and shares responsibility.

Since our first participation of CIIE, our design team have developed wide range of jewelry collections to meet consumers demand and overall market trends.

Last year, we have opened our first flagship store in Shanghai and build our sales and marketing team and we are planning to open about 20-25 stores in first tier cities in China in next five years, he added.

More than 200 exhibitors and over 500 purchasers are participating in the expo this year. It will continue offline and online in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import China Jewelry Emerald Shanghai November 2019 2020 Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrason ..

Weeklong Training Course on ‘Diagnostic Ultrasonography in Animals’ conclude ..

5 minutes ago
 PFA seizes 16,000 rotten eggs consignment, dispose ..

PFA seizes 16,000 rotten eggs consignment, disposed off

17 seconds ago
 VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses al ..

VU celebrated Eid Milad-un-Nabi at 207 campuses all across Pakistan

18 seconds ago
 Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs120,200

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs120,200

20 seconds ago
 DPC Abbottabad meeting reviewed

DPC Abbottabad meeting reviewed

21 seconds ago
 Govt committed on GB development: Tarin

Govt committed on GB development: Tarin

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.