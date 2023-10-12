Open Menu

Pakistani Language Export Composes Poem Praising The Belt And Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2023 | 05:55 PM

Pakistani language export composes poem praising the Belt and Road

Zubair Bashir from Pakistan composed a poem revolving around the themes of love, friendship and reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Zubair Bashir from Pakistan composed a poem revolving around the themes of love, friendship and reunion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative.

Zubair Bashir, a language expert affiliated with China Media Group (CMG), presented his urdu poem with an English sub-title during China Global Television Network (CGTN)’s program “Read a Poem.

Zubair Bashir said that the poem's content reflected on the past decade with a dream of shared prosperity and a clear vision has come to reality.

Since the launch of BRI in 2013, China has become the largest source of investment and shared prosperity for the countries along the Belt and Road.

APP/asg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road Media TV From Love

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 1st Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival

3 minutes ago
 ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical ..

ADSCC reports promising results in PHOMS Clinical Trial for Multiple Sclerosis

3 minutes ago
 Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Gene ..

Presight premieres at GITEX Global showcasing Generative AI enabled analytics so ..

3 minutes ago
 LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration wi ..

LCCI addresses narcotics issue in collaboration with ANF Punjab

9 minutes ago
 Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, b ..

Two including 12 years student killed in Swabi, boy drowns in Pihur canal

8 minutes ago
 Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

Musa Pak train to stop at Mian Channu

8 minutes ago
Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding ..

Drive against power pilferers, defaulters yielding results: Commissioner

17 minutes ago
 In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

29 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

29 minutes ago
 PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for e ..

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

29 minutes ago
 Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflati ..

Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflation, conflict

29 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business