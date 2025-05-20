Open Menu

Pakistani Olive Oil Wins Global Recognition

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistani olive oil wins global recognition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, has hailed the international recognition of Pakistani olive oil as a “landmark achievement,” aligning with the ministry’s long-term vision to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture and food production.

The Minister was referring to Loralai Olives, a premium olive oil brand from Balochistan’s Loralai district, which secured the Silver Award at the 2025 New York International Olive Oil Competition (NYIOOC) — widely regarded as the world’s most prestigious contest for olive oil quality, said a press release.

Selected from among more than 1,200 global entries, Loralai Olives was lauded for its exceptional quality, sustainable production practices and distinctive packaging.

Rana Tanveer said that this global recognition was a proud moment for every Pakistani and a validation of Ministry of National Food Security and Research sustained efforts to build a self-reliant agricultural sector. Loralai’s success is Pakistan’s success, he added.

He attributed this achievement to the government’s Olive Cultivation Initiative, launched in 2012, which aimed to develop a comprehensive olive value chain across the country. The initiative has provided farmers with certified saplings, modern extraction and storage facilities, bottling infrastructure and training in quality assurance, branding and export readiness.

Loralai Olives, also known as "LO," was a shining example of value-added agriculture, he said adding that in collaboration with local growers, the brand utilized cold extraction technology supported by the government.

“At a time when Pakistan imports over $4.5 billion worth of edible oil annually, this award reaffirms that we have the land, climate and expertise to reverse that trend,” the minister noted.

He emphasized that Balochistan’s emergence as a key player in olive farming is a testament to the Federal government’s commitment to uplifting marginalized regions, promoting sustainable agriculture and reducing the national import bill.

To date, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research has supported more than 85 olive-focused startups through its flagship projects, offering financial and technical assistance, as well as access to international standards in olive oil assessment, he added.

He congratulated the farmers of Loralai and the entire LO team for their dedication and innovation, while reaffirming the commitment to expanding olive cultivation in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next phase of the initiative.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Chris ..

Federal govt faces criticism for sending non-Christians as delegates to Pope Leo ..

31 minutes ago
 Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in togethe ..

Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper plan to move in together amid wedding rumors

39 minutes ago
 Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal ag ..

Supreme Court dismisses Zahir Jaffer’s appeal against death sentence in Noor M ..

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

7 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

16 hours ago
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

16 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

17 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

17 hours ago
 Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

17 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

17 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business