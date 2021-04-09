UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistani Rice Export To China Increasing: PCJCCI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pakistani rice export to China increasing: PCJCCI

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :China has emerged as one of the destinations for Pakistani rice as reflected by substantial increase in its exports to the country during the last four years.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed stated this in a meeting with a representative of a Chinese Import and Export Company. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif were also present.

He said that export target of around 10 million tons of Irri-6 rice to China could be achieved if sustained efforts to market Pakistani rice to China were pursued, focusing on the need of the Chinese population.

SM Naveed said that new hybrid rice varieties were being developed in Pakistan which would give maximum yield by utilising minimum input costs during water scarcity. The Rice Research Institute had developed new techniques to cultivate rice through a broadcasting system instead of manual sapling plantation. Under this technique, if farmers succeed in setting up 80,000 plants in a field, they will get more production besides saving input costs up to Rs 14,000 per acre.

Jonit Chamber's SVP Daud Ahmed said that new technique of rice production, based on broadcasting system, was not only cheaper but also helps save 30-35 per cent irrigation water. He suggested to propagate this technique at broader level in villages of Pakistan. He also urged to organise training programs for farmers in this regard.

While, Khalid Raffique Choudhry said that response of Chinese importers for Pakistani rice was overwhelming as compared to rice imported from Thailand and Vietnam. He said, "Our rice industry is not showing its full potential due to some internal barriers related to planning and strategic implementations." He added that rice exporters deserve the patronage of the government at par with textile industry to develop rice export as one of the major foreign exchange-earning sector.

Sharing his views, Salahuddin Hanif said that the PCJCCI was going to launch a concrete drive to market Pakistani rice in China by creating a personalised demand among Chinese people.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Thailand Exports Import Water Chambers Of Commerce China Company Vietnam Chamber Market Textile From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Britain’s Prince Philip dies at the age of 99

7 minutes ago

Hafeez is all set to become 6th player to play 100 ..

22 minutes ago

La Liga finds no evidence of racist slur against D ..

7 minutes ago

China to honor national ethical role models

7 minutes ago

Russia records 9,150 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

Russia's Soyuz Rocket Named After Gagarin Brings 3 ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.