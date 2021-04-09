Pakistani rice export to China increasing: PCJCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :China has emerged as one of the destinations for Pakistani rice as reflected by substantial increase in its exports to the country during the last four years.

Pakistan-China Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) President SM Naveed stated this in a meeting with a representative of a Chinese Import and Export Company. PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmad, Vice President Khalid Raffique Chaudhry and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif were also present.

He said that export target of around 10 million tons of Irri-6 rice to China could be achieved if sustained efforts to market Pakistani rice to China were pursued, focusing on the need of the Chinese population.

SM Naveed said that new hybrid rice varieties were being developed in Pakistan which would give maximum yield by utilising minimum input costs during water scarcity. The Rice Research Institute had developed new techniques to cultivate rice through a broadcasting system instead of manual sapling plantation. Under this technique, if farmers succeed in setting up 80,000 plants in a field, they will get more production besides saving input costs up to Rs 14,000 per acre.

Jonit Chamber's SVP Daud Ahmed said that new technique of rice production, based on broadcasting system, was not only cheaper but also helps save 30-35 per cent irrigation water. He suggested to propagate this technique at broader level in villages of Pakistan. He also urged to organise training programs for farmers in this regard.

While, Khalid Raffique Choudhry said that response of Chinese importers for Pakistani rice was overwhelming as compared to rice imported from Thailand and Vietnam. He said, "Our rice industry is not showing its full potential due to some internal barriers related to planning and strategic implementations." He added that rice exporters deserve the patronage of the government at par with textile industry to develop rice export as one of the major foreign exchange-earning sector.

Sharing his views, Salahuddin Hanif said that the PCJCCI was going to launch a concrete drive to market Pakistani rice in China by creating a personalised demand among Chinese people.