Pakistani Rupee Breaks 300 Mark Against US Dollar

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 24, 2023 | 12:12 PM

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

The local currency reached an all-time low of 300.37 during intraday trade today.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 24th, 2023) In the interbank trading, the Pakistani rupee crossed the 300 mark against the US Dollar on Thursday.

The development was confirmed by data from the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

The local Currency reached an all-time low of 300.37 during intraday trade today.

This drop is attributed to increased demand for the US dollar after the relaxation of import limitations and growing concerns related to financing the nation's current account deficit.

The currency had fallen to 299.64 against the USD on Wednesday, marking a 0.21% decrease from Tuesday's closing value of 299.01.

