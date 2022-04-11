UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Rupee Gains Against US Dollar In Interbank

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 11, 2022 | 03:21 PM

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

The foreign currency dealers said that the US dollar is trading at Rs183.20 after depreciating Rs1.83 against the local currency in early trade.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained against the United States (US) Dollar in the interbank, giving a positive signal about the stabilization of the exchange rate after days of losing streak.

The foreign Currency dealers said that the US dollar is trading at Rs183.20 after depreciating Rs1.83 against the local currency in early trade.

The dollar is trading at over Rs185 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee had closed at Rs184.68 against the dollar in the interbank market on the last working day after gaining Rs3.

50 against the greenback.

According to the reports, pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued to rally after KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 1450 points on Monday morning.

The KSE-100 index traded crossed the 45,000 mark today and traded at 45,894 point at the beginning of the day. The psx began the trading with 1300 points up.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday reversed its bearish trend soon after its opening and surpassed 44,000 mark, a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified the deputy speaker’s ruling against no-confidence motion.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Exchange Dollar United States Pakistan Stock Exchange Market Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

PTI decides to resign from National Assembly

26 minutes ago
 Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-mot ..

Opposition parties decide to withdraw no-trust-motion against KP CM

47 minutes ago
 ATC awards double death sentence on murder, kidnap ..

ATC awards double death sentence on murder, kidnapping for ransom

39 minutes ago
 Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against ..

Opposition withdraws no confidence motion against CM

39 minutes ago
 Low intensity blast ripped apart railway track nea ..

Low intensity blast ripped apart railway track near Kotri

39 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses petition seeking ex-PM Imran Khan's ..

IHC dismisses petition seeking ex-PM Imran Khan's name on ECL

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.