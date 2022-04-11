Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar in interbank

(@Abdulla99267510)

The foreign currency dealers said that the US dollar is trading at Rs183.20 after depreciating Rs1.83 against the local currency in early trade.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2022) The Pakistani rupee on Monday gained against the United States (US) Dollar in the interbank, giving a positive signal about the stabilization of the exchange rate after days of losing streak.

The foreign Currency dealers said that the US dollar is trading at Rs183.20 after depreciating Rs1.83 against the local currency in early trade.

The dollar is trading at over Rs185 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee had closed at Rs184.68 against the dollar in the interbank market on the last working day after gaining Rs3.

50 against the greenback.

According to the reports, pakistan stock exchange (PSX) continued to rally after KSE-100 index witnessed an increase of 1450 points on Monday morning.

The KSE-100 index traded crossed the 45,000 mark today and traded at 45,894 point at the beginning of the day. The psx began the trading with 1300 points up.

The benchmark KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday reversed its bearish trend soon after its opening and surpassed 44,000 mark, a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan nullified the deputy speaker’s ruling against no-confidence motion.