Pakistani Rupee Gains Rs 1.49 Against US Dollar In Internet Market

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 01:33 PM

Pakistani rupee gains Rs 1.49 against US dollar in internet market

The reports show the  greenback lost value by 08 paisa in the interbank market against Pakistan currency to close at Rs 163. 49

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2020) Pakistani rupee gained Rs 1.49 against the US Dollar in the interbank market to trade at Rs 162, the reports said here on Tuesday.

Pakistani rupee surged by Rs 4.98 against the US dollar to help reduce the debt burden by Rs 540 billion during the last five days.

The greenback had lost value by 08 paisa in the interbank market yesterday against the Pakistan Currency to close at Rs163.49.

