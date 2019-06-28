UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Rupee Gains Rs3.05 Against US Dollar In Interbank Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 03:08 PM

Pakistani rupee gains Rs3.05 against US dollar in interbank market

Pakistani rupee gained Rs1 against US dollar on Friday and is being traded at Rs163 in the open market

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th June, 2019) Pakistani rupee gained Rs1 against US Dollar on Friday and is being traded at Rs163 in the open market. The greenback devalued in the interbank market by Rs3.05 and is being traded at Rs161.The rupee had lost its value by Rs1.

89 against US dollar on Thursday, and reached Rs164.05 in the interbank market.Let it be known that US dollar had gained more than Rs7 against Pakistani rupee during the last two days, but its devaluation today is a positive sign for the deteriorating economy.On the other hand, pakistan stock exchange (psx) KSE-100 index lost 311 points and slipped to 33,462 points.

